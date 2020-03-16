Larissa Manoela shares a summer click and warns: “Put on sunscreen”

The actress simply left her fans drooling

Larissa Manoela used her Instagram last Sunday (15) to share a summer click with her more than 30 million followers on the social network.

In the photo, she appears enjoying the heat on a beach in Saquarema, in Rio de Janeiro. “ PASSEM PROTECTOR SOLAR ☀️”, the actress wrote in the caption of the publication.

Hit the internet, Larissa’s post had more than 700 thousand likes and accumulated a shower of praise from fans in the comments. Check out:

“Why are you so perfect?” Asked an astonished follower. “Too beautiful,” said another. “Did you put silicone?” Asked a third person.