Gracyanne Barbosa shares training video and alerts followers: “Stay at home”

The muse gave tips on how to train without leaving home

Gracyanne Barbosa spoke on social media this Sunday (15) on her Instagram profile.

The fitness muse shared a video with details of her training, but this time making an appeal for people to work out at home because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the caption, she wrote: “ Abs workout at home #fiqueemcasa. Send me here the questions you sent in live on Friday or others that want to know that I will do an igtv answering everything ”.

The followers were amazed at the sculptural body of the brunette, who proved to be training hard in this period of seclusion at home.

The publication received more than 98 thousand likes and the followers approved the practice.

“Coronavirus: a. Gracyanne: I’m going to train at home ”, joked a follower. “This woman is an inspiration”, praised a second. “Beautiful and conscious,” commented a third.