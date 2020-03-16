GAMESTOP AND CORONAVIRUS: HOW ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS PRE-ORDERS WILL BE HANDLED

With GameStop stores closed due to Coronavirus, many are wondering what will happen to their game bookings. The company has released some useful information to clarify the situation if you have made the pre-order of Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch out on March 20.

In case you have booked the game in the store and want to play on the day of the release, you have various options available. The first allows you to book Animal Crossing New Horizons Online on the GameStop website at a price of 49.99 euros with delivery to your home. Do not worry about the advance paid at the time of booking in the shop because this will remain credited on the card and you can use it on any other booking or request the paid amount back. If you took advantage of a promotion with used overstatement, it will be kept unchanged.

The second alternative concerns the possibility of booking the digital version of Animal Crossing New Horizons while receiving a discount voucher worth ten euros. The coupon will be sent by email after the purchase and can only be used in the shop for a minimum purchase of € 50 until December 31, 2020, excluding digital products, collectible cards, comics and presell contributions.

Finally, GameStop Italia clarifies how in any case it will be possible to collect your copy in the shop as soon as they open again on the basis of the decrees and regulations established by the Government to combat the Coronavirus emergency.