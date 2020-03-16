GAMESCOM 2020, CANCELLATION RISK FOR CORONAVIRUS: UPDATES FROM THE ORGANIZATION

Just a few days ago, the pre-sale of tickets for Gamescom 2020 was opened: now, an important update arrives from the organizers of the video game fair.

The latter concerns, as expected, the health emergency caused by the spread of Coronavirus / COVID-19 in European territory, a condition that is leading to the forced arrest of many activities for the purpose of containing the infection. The following message, therefore, comes directly from the official Twitter account of Gamescom 2020 :

” We are now receiving questions about the possible threat that Cornonavirus could pose to Gamescom.

We take this very seriously because the health of all visitors to the fair and our partners is an absolute priority.

10/03 / 2020, the city of Cologne has banned all major events with more than 1,000 participants until 10/04/2020, based on a decree issued by the state government on the same day. Since Gamescom takes place in late August 2020, we are currently not affected by this decree. However, we will obviously follow the recommendations of the responsible authorities regarding major events, consulting with them on a daily basis and making our decisions based on careful consideration. Preparations for Gamescom 2020 are continuing as planned in accordance with the state of affairs as of today.

In case of postponement or cancellation of Gamescom by Koelnmesse, all purchasers of tickets at the official store will be reimbursed for already paid visitor tickets. The voucher codes will lose their validity and will be made available for new events. “

We just have to wait for the evolution of the events over the next few months. In the meantime, remember that the event is planned for the days between 25 and 29 August and that the Gamescom Opening Night Live has already been announced in 2020, conducted by Geoff Keighley.