GAMES WITH GOLD MARCH 2020: SHANTAE HALF-GENIE HERO AND SONIC GENERATIONS AVAILABLE

After the first half of the month, as usual, Microsoft makes available two new Games with Gold games of March 2020, arriving today and ready to be downloaded by all subscribers.

From March 16 the house of Redmond offers Xbox LIVE members Gold Shantae Half-Genie Hero (downloadable until April 15) and Sonic Generations (until March 31) which is joined by Batman The Enemy Within The First Complete Season, downloadable until 31 March. Instead, it is no longer available in the Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 catalog, which could be downloaded without additional costs until March 15.

Shantae Half-Genie Hero is a colorful 2D platformer starring the bewitching Shantae, Sonic Generations is instead a 3D platform game born as a real tribute to the history of Sonic and created in 2011 to celebrate the blue hedgehog’s twentieth birthday.

We still don’t know what games are coming to the Games with Gold catalog in April 2020, the announcement should arrive by the end of the month unless the company’s plans are upset by the Coronavirus epidemic that is forcing many large publishers to close their its offices in Europe and North America to safeguard employee health.