FORTNITE: PREMIER SUSPENDED, OZIL AND KOLASINAC JOIN THE STREAMING

After the NBA stars, some soccer players have also decided to go streaming to pass the time and get distracted by the situation related to the world health emergency linked to the coronavirus.

In particular, Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have chosen to jump on Fortnite. On March 12, as we know, the British federation also decided – after many hesitations and somewhat questionable choices even by the government – to suspend the Premier League.

The British government initially announced that the sport could continue normally; confirmation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the coronavirus test led to an immediate suspension of all leagues.

The two players played with pro player Berkay “Berki” Sarioba, who represents the organization owned by Mesut Ozil ( the M10 Esports ) and who managed to drag the players’ thanks to good performances that did not disfigure them.

The M10 Mezut Ozil currently competes in both FIFA that Fortnite, boasting the recent acquisition of the winner of the World Cup in Duo “format Nyhrox ” the roster of Fortnite.

Now, given that the Premier League (as well as many other leagues and sports) may be suspended for an indefinite amount of time, Twitch and the other streaming platforms can be expected to see an increase in athletes like never before.