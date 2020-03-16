FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE … INSIDE: NEW DOCUMENTARY SQUARE ENIX, HERE IS THE FIRST EPISODE!

The expected remake of Final Fantasy 7 is now quite close to publication on PlayStation 4, which is less than a month away. To deceive the wait, Square Enix has decided to offer the public a decidedly interesting content.

It is ” Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake “, a sort of documentary video divided into several episodes, which will accompany the community in this last phase of waiting before the release of the final product. Surprisingly published, Episode 1 represents a useful introduction to the project, its genesis, and its objectives. The film, which boasts a total duration of about twenty minutes, is completely subtitled in Italian and can be viewed directly at the opening of this news.

Included content includes interviews with important Square Enix team members at work on the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake :

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer);

(Producer); Tetsuya Nomura (Director & Concept Design);

(Director & Concept Design); Kazushige Nojima (Story & Scenario);

(Story & Scenario); Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming);

(Co-Director – Game Design / Programming); Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director – Scenario Design);

Reminding you to activate the subtitles, there is nothing left to do but wish you a good vision!