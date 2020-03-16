CORONAVIRUS: NBA SUSPENDED, PLAYERS THROW THEMSELVES INTO STREAMING

The NBA league, even before President Trump intervened publicly to decree the national emergency state related to Coronavirus, had the foresight to suspend the championship and to advise players to voluntarily quarantine to prevent contagion.

A very courageous choice and in contrast with many other sports disciplines (among all, football), especially if you think of the huge economic interests at stake related to sponsors and the proper conduct of the season.

The substantial paralysis of every sports activity (but also of the daily routine) has led many athletes to seek a diversion, to pass the time and be distracted.

The answer, in most cases, was found in the gaming medium.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, for example, translated the expected match to the online format and played with NBA 2K on Twitch last Friday.

Many other players, however, including Josh Hart, De’Aaron Fox and Trae Young have started to play and stream more on Twitch many different titles (CoD, Fortnite above all) to pass the time and keep in touch with their fans.