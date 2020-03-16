CONTROL: FIRST TRAILER AND IMAGES OF THE DLC THE FOUNDATION

Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog USA, Remedy has released the debut trailer and the first images of The Foundation, the new Control DLC arriving on March 26 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In The Foundation players will have access to the main quest and numerous side quests to solve with the aim of clarifying the disappearance of Helen Marshall. As stated, players can expect between four and five additional hours of play from this package, which we remember can only be started after completing the main game.

In addition to The Foundation, in March Remedy will also publish a large free update for Control which will improve the functionality of the map and solve some bugs and technical problems reported by the community. The Finnish study will continue to update the game and in 2020 the arrival of the AWE DLC apparently linked to Alan Wake is also expected, even if this thesis has never been confirmed and indeed in the game, the acronym AWE is presented as ” Altered World Event “.

The Remedy game has been available for some time also on PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass, Control 2 is in development according to some rumors but also in this case no official confirmation has come from the company.