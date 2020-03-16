CALL OF DUTY WARZONE: THE NEW UPDATE WILL SOLVE FOUR IMPORTANT PROBLEMS

Infinity Ward has announced that it is already working on the first Major Update of Call of Duty Warzone, a substantial update that will bring the resolution of various problems reported by the community in the first days of the new Battle Royale for free.

The developers are working to solve the problem of “Full-Screen Black Corruption ” on the map, fix a bug of the message ” Your team is ready to revive you ” which also appears to the players left last in the game, improve the drop of objects and correct a problem with an animation loop. In addition, bugs and problems of various kinds will be solved with the aim of improving the overall stability of the game on all platforms.

The complete changelog will come close to the publication of the patch, still without a release date, many think, however, that the patch may be released on March 17, Tuesday is usually the day of the update for Call of Duty, new they could, therefore, be expected for the next few hours.

Call of Duty Warzone has 15 million players active in three days, a result that demonstrates how the Battle Royale genre is still at the top of the preferences of a large audience. Did you know? COD Warzone has congested the Internet in Italy together with Fortnite in these days of forced quarantine for our country.