3D REALMS’ ALIENS HADLEY’S HOPE: DETAILS ON THE CANCELED ALIEN VIDEO GAME

While Xenomorph fans are wondering about Alien’s possible future in cinema , the 3D Realms development team has confirmed that they have worked on a new game dedicated to Alien.

Titled Aliens: Hadley’s Hope, the latter will unfortunately not see the light, as now officially canceled. To offer some information on the characteristics of the defunct production is Frederik Schreiber, Vice President of the software house.

The project was to come to life in the form of a first-person multiplayer adventure shooter, with PvE elements and a strong narrative component. The player could have freely chosen whether to play a soldier or a Xenomorph. In the first case, the collaboration between the various team members would have had the objective of tracking down the Queen, killing her and fleeing victoriously from the Planet. In the second case, however, the players would have had control of the Facehuggers, exploiting the hive mind and freely switching from one unit to another. The ultimate goal, of course, would have been to defeat all Marines. What do you think, would you have liked to see Aliens: Hadley’s Hope in action?

Waiting for any new videogame themed announcements related to the famous franchise, we remind Xenomorph fans that starting from last December, Alien Isolation is available on Nintendo Switch.