Tom Hanks and wife are diagnosed with coronavirus: “Let’s be isolated”

The 63-year-old couple was shooting a movie in Australia

Last Wednesday night, actor Tom Hanks used his social media to report that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The two were in Australia to shoot a film. “Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, cold and in pain in the body. Rita had chills that came and went. Light fevers too. To do everything right, as is necessary in the world now, we tested for coronavirus and the result was positive ”, he announced.

Both are 63 years old and are already taking the recommended measures. “What to do next? Medical officers have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requirements. There’s not much more to do than face one day at a time, is there? Let’s keep the world informed. Take care! ”, Closed.

Coronavirus pandemic

This past Wednesday (11), the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared that we are experiencing a pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Unlike an epidemic, this term is used when a disease reaches several continents in the world with sustained transmission between people. This type of contagion occurs when an infected patient has not visited an affected country and transmits the virus to another person, who has also not traveled.

“In the past two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases outside China has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled. We have more than 118,000 infections in 114 nations, of which 4,291 people died, ”said Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. According to him, confirmation of the pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus.

“We are calling on all countries to activate and intensify emergency response mechanisms, search for suspicious cases, isolate, test and treat every episode of Covid-19, in addition to tracing people who have had contact with him. Prepare, detect, protect, treat, reduce the transmission cycle, innovate and learn ”, he concluded.