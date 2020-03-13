SONY WORKING ON A NEW SILENT HILL FOR PS5, ALSO HIDEO KOJIMA INVOLVED?

Is Silent Hill about to return? To launch the bomb is the Rely on Horror site, reporting some rumors later taken up by the insider Aesthetic Gamer, known for having revealed details on Resident Evil 8 and other projects of the Capcom house. Let’s analyze the situation together.

According to what we learn, the projects related to Silent Hill would be two, the first is classified as a soft reboot of the series while the second would be the already known Silent Hills by Hideo Kojima.

The soft reboot (whose tentative title is simply Silent Hill) would be in development from the beginning of 2019 and would involve prominent names including Masahiro Ito (author of the design of the monsters of the first four SH), the composer Akira Yamaoka and the director of the first episode Keiichiro Toyama. Project Siren (author of the horror series of the same name) would be the team responsible for the project, which would, therefore, be published in some way under the Sony Interactive Entertainment label.

Silent Hills (whose work was interrupted in 2015) would also be ready to return, with Sony trying to mend the relationship between Konami and Hideo Kojima. Sony would have approached the author of Metal Gear and Death Stranding by proposing the creation of a story-driven game following the style of Until Dawn and the Telltale adventures, offering him full creative freedom and the use of advanced technologies, among which is also rumored PlayStation VR 2 (not yet announced).

The return of Silent Hills, however, is not yet certain and it seems that the negotiations are underway but not yet concluded, while the soft reboot directed by Keiichiro Toyama would actually be in the works, probably for PS4 and PlayStation 5. It is not clear if Sony has acquired the IP Silent Hill or if it will only be the publisher of the project.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about a new horror game by Hideo Kojima and recently Norman Reedus has made it known that he is working with the Japanese producer … will the two go back to Silent Hills? We will probably find out over the next few months.