PLATINUMGAMES ANNOUNCES THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS OWN ENGINE, THE PLATINUMENGINE IS BORN

Platinum Games updated its website with an interview with members of the Platinum Games Tokyo studio, the company’s new division currently working on a proprietary engine known by the code name PlatinumEngine.

The very long interview (entitled Bigger, More Expressive, More Creative – The New PlatinumGames Engine) gives space to the declarations of various engineers, technicians and managers of the PlatinumGames research and development department, committed to creating an engine that will be used specifically for creating ” the next generation of PlatinumGames action games “. At the moment the actual status of the project is not specified, which could take a long time to complete and be usable incomplete form.

PlatinumGames opened the new Tokyo division earlier this year with the aim of working on original projects including Project GG the new Hideki Kamiya game. The company wants to expand in the coming years and devote itself not only to development but also to publishing, one of the next goals is to create its own successful IP as well as an engine that can facilitate work and allow you to show 100% PlatinumGames style.