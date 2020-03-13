ONINAKI: THE LIMITED EDITION PHYSICAL VERSION COMES OUT IN LATE MARCH

Square Enix has announced that Oninaki will be available in a limited edition physical version for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from March 27, pre-orders are already open at selected retailers.

Developed by Tokyo RPG Factory (team author of I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear) under the supervision of creative producer Takashi Tokita (Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve), Oninaki tells the story of a Watcher game in charge of guiding lost souls to a new world. After meeting a mysterious girl, Kagachi’s fate will intertwine with a story of blood and death.

You can pre-order Oninaki Day One Limited Edition on Amazon.it exclusively in Italy at the price of 49.99 euros, the price valid for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. To find out more, we refer you to Oninaki’s review: ” Net of a serious and profound narrative, capable of touching very delicate strings and making you think about strong themes, such as spirituality, the main weak point of the product is to be found in storytelling. Ultimately, the spiritual journey made by Oninaki may not be as rich and suggestive as that offered by I am Setsuna, but it will still be able to offer equally valid food for thought. “