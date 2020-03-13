ODDWORLD STRANGER’S WRATH HD: THE LIMITED EDITION FOR SWITCH HAS A RELEASE DATE

Microids has announced that the limited edition physical edition of Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD for Nintendo Switch will be available in stores from May 26 in North America and from 28 of the same month in Europe.

This edition includes a copy of the game with a lenticular cardboard case, a sheet of stickers and a keyring, pre-orders will soon open at the main retailers, the price has not been disclosed. Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD was released in digital format on eShop last January and is therefore already available for download on Nintendo.

Microids signed a partnership with Oddworld Inhabitants earlier this year to bring three Oddworld games to Switch. The first is Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD while the second could be Oddworld Munch’s Oddysee, the third has not been disclosed but it seems that Oddworld Soulstorm is excluded from this publishing agreement.

The Oddworld series, very popular in the late 90s, has struggled to find its identity in these years, the Oddworld New n Tasty remake has been well received by critics and audiences and the studio is now working on the aforementioned Oddworld Soulstorm, still without a launch window and presumably arriving between 2020 and 2021.