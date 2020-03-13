MONSTER HUNTER WORLD ICEBORNE: 5 MILLION COPIES SOLD EXCEEDED

Several months after the release of Monster Hunter: World, the Capcom team cheered the community of Hunters and Hunters by announcing the arrival of a full-bodied expansion of the game.

The latter obtained an excellent reception both from critics and from the public front. The community’s approval now comes with an important commercial goal. Capcom’s top management has, in fact, announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has exceeded the significant share of 5 million units sold. In the count, the purchases, both physical and digital, of the expansion and of the Master Edition of the production are included. A goal that is certainly important for Capcom, which sees the efforts invested in the arrival of the Monster Hunter saga on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One rewarded.

We remind you that the content arrived on the market with uneven times. Iceborne has, in fact, landed on Sony and Microsoft consoles during autumn 2019. On the contrary, PC users had to wait until January of this year. The distance between the platforms will, however, be less starting from the month of May, as the updates of Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC and console will be published with the same timescales.