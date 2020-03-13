MINECRAFT, HUGE LIBRARY AGAINST CENSORSHIP: THE REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS INITIATIVE

For over thirty years, the international NGO Reporters Without Borders, literally “Reporter Without Borders”, has been at the forefront of the battle for freedom of the press and expression.

Based in Paris, the organization has a network with a presence in 130 different states of the world and boasts the attribution of an advisory status to the Council of Europe, the International Organization for Francophonie and the Organization of United Nations. Recently, Reporter Without Borders has promoted a peculiar initiative, which has involved nothing less than the universe of virtual cubes that make up Minecraft.

Within the famous video game, Reporters Without Borders has, in fact, created an immense virtual library, which houses a catalog of works and articles subject to censorship in various countries of the world. With a growing and unchangeable catalog, the server hosting ” The Uncensored Library ” is currently accessible. The goal is to reach the audience active on Minecraft, made up of over 145 million people, all over the world.

For further details on the initiative launched and supported by the Non-Governmental Organization of Reporters Without Borders, we report a video entirely dedicated to the realization of the project. Directly at the opening of this news, you will find the presentation movie of the virtual “Uncensored Library”.