Mariana Goldfarb appears as she came into the world and a fan shoots: “What do you have against clothes?”

The muse heated up the mood on social media

On the afternoon of Thursday (12), Mariana Goldfarb gave the talk on social networks by posting a somewhat different click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the model emerged as she came into the world, just holding a bottle of water, betting on the card and completely attracting the eyes of her followers. “Drink water,” she wrote in the publication’s caption.

In less than an hour, the record shared by Mariana received more than 9 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“If I drink enough water, will I be like this? Wonderful !! ”, commented a follower. “Deusaaaa that shines”, wrote another.