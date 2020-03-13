Lívia Andrade shows the look of the day to present the program ‘Fofocalizando’

The presenter devastated the hearts of the followers

Lívia Andrade used her Instagram last Wednesday (11) to share a click with her more than 9 million followers on the social network.

In the photo, she posed in the studio of the program “Fofocalizando” and showed the look of the day: a little green outfit. “ Today’s cute look 📺💄”, the presenter wrote in the post caption. Check out:

The publication had more than 40 thousand likes. “Powerful,” commented a follower. “You look more and more beautiful 😍,” said another.