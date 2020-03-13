Larissa Manoela praises new hair and receives praise: “Beautiful anyway”

The actress left the followers in awe
Larissa Manoela is wasting a lot of her new look around.
The actress left her long red hair aside and opted for shorter and lighter locks, still with a foot in the red, but bordering on a more yellowish blonde. To show that she is in love with her new hair, the muse posted a publicity photo with her new look and spoke on the web.
View this post on Instagram
Meus amores 💚 Mostrei nos stories os looks que a @baw_official lançou em parceria com Nickelodeon!! Pra quem não sabe estamos na Semana do Consumidor e a BAW preparou um super presente pra vocês!! Tá rolando até 70% de desconto no site todo, inclusive nessas da Nick. Tem FRETE GRÁTIS pra todos os pedidos e você ainda ganha mais 10% usando meu cupom: LARIBAW 💖 #Publi
Within hours, the publication had received over 345,000 likes and followers left countless comments for the new blonde.
“She is one of those who looks beautiful anyway”, praised a follower. “Now she was her mother’s twin,” joked a second. “That hair was perfect,” said a third.