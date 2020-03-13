Juju Salimeni recalls carnival in a dazzling look: “Perfection that speaks?”

The muse showed off her good form in her #TBT

Juju Salimeni drew sighs from her followers on Thursday night (12).

The muse recalled the carnival on Instagram’s #TBT and posted a bold click there wearing her favorite costume, where her good form was in evidence in silver and shiny look. In the caption, she wrote that she likes this fashion on the social network: “I love a #tbt”.

In a few hours, the publication received more than 200 thousand likes and the followers commented insanely and left several compliments.

“Perfect that speaks, right”, praised a follower. “I wanted to have that body healed,” commented a second. “It even crashed my screen,” joked a third.