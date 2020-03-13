IS ACTIVISION WORKING ON A NEW DESTINY-STYLE GAME?

This morning a leak revealed some of the future Activision projects including the remastered ones of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Crash Bandicoot L’Ira di Cortex. However, it seems that the company is already working on a new Destiny-style IP.

The Bungie game is now entirely managed by the company after its separation with Activision, however, the publisher would be looking for a substitute to enrich its lineup and guarantee an annual rotation with Call of Duty, making sure that it can have a shooter in the catalog at each Christmas season.

Unfortunately, there are no details on the project, in all probability, it is a new IP, some have speculated the involvement of High Moon Studios, Activision’s team that in recent years has helped Bungie in the development of some Destiny 2 content and the related expansions.

At the moment, in any case, it is only speculation, Activision has not announced anything about it and it is not clear what the real progress of the project is. What do you think of a new Destiny-style online shooter? Do you like the idea or would you prefer new IPs of another kind?