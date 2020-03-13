Gracyanne Barbosa posts an unusual video at the gym and followers don’t forgive: “Does it bother you?”

The followers didn’t skimp on the fun
On Thursday night (12), Gracyanne Barbosa spoke on social media.
The fitness muse posted yet another of her routine videos at the gym where she shows off her workouts and shares details with her fans. The problem is that the brunette wore a nude outfit, which practically disappeared in contrast to her skin and the followers did not forgive in the jokes.
Ainda escuto muitas meninas falando que não treinam superiores pra não ficarem musculosas demais, então To passando aqui pra dizer não se preocupem, pq fisiologicamente produzimos menos testosterona que os homens. Então o que conseguimos é melhorar a simetria, postura, enrijecer, queimar mais gordura, teremos benefícios estéticos e funcionais Meninas vamos juntas, esse treino fiz em 25 mim Utilizo pouca carga, então o descanso é de no máximo 15 seg , bi set e séries com pico de contração de 12 a 15 repts
The comments were hilarious and were divided between praise for Gracyanne’s good form and the ‘joke’ with her unusual costume.
“Is it just me who thought she was training without clothes?” Joked a follower. “Doesn’t this overalls get in the way?” Asked a second. “This shape is perfect”, praised a third.