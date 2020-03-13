FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: A FREE PS4 DYNAMIC THEME FOR PS PLUS USERS!

To celebrate the approach of the publication of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Square Enix has decided to present some dynamic themes for PlayStation 4 dedicated to the JRPG.

Shared by the social channels of the software house, including the game’s official Twitter account, the latter boasts different characteristics and can be obtained by fans through specific methods. For example, one of these will be reserved for gamers who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service. The theme in question, viewable directly at the bottom of this news, features the city of Midgar, in all its new splendor, and the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7, Cloud Strife. Unfortunately, the date from which it will be possible to redeem the content has not yet been announced. Waiting to find out, what do you think, do you like it?

At the bottom, you can also view a one-second preview free dynamic PS4 theme dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The latter houses some of the main characters of the JRPG in their new graphics: Cloud, Aerith, Barrett, Red XIII and Tifa. The latter will be available starting April 10 for those who download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo by May 11th.

Pending the launch of the game, we report that an analyst recently highlighted a positive correlation between the publication of the Demo and the boom in the pre-orders of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.