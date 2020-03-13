E3 2020 CANCELED, A NEW FORMULA IS BEING STUDIED FOR THE PC GAMING SHOW

The cancellation of E3 in Los Angeles also had repercussions on all the events related to the Los Angeles fair, including the PC Gaming Show, which started quietly and over the years has become one of the characteristic events of the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The editorial staff of PC Gamer, which has always organized the event, issued a short note to clarify the plans for the future: ” We want developers to be able to announce their new projects, in particular in recent years the PC Gaming Show has given remarkable visibility to the smaller games that carry on their work amid a thousand difficulties. We want to continue doing it in the future. “

Currently, an online conference dedicated to PC games to be aired during the summer seems to be being studied, however, there are no confirmations and it is only an idea that PC Gamer will try to work on, but which is not yet able to formalize.

E3 2020, originally scheduled for June 9-11, will not take place due to the global Coronavirus emergency which is having a strong impact worldwide. ESA has confirmed that E3 will return in 2021 with a renewed formula designed to better accommodate the changes of a constantly evolving market.