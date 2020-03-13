COD WARZONE, PC CRASH: ACTIVISON INVESTIGATES AND ASKS PLAYERS FOR SUPPORT

The surprise launch of Call of Duty: Warzone has affected a wide and varied audience: the experience set in the same universe as COD: Modern Warfare has in fact landed on both PC and console.

On the first platform, however, it seems that part of the community is experiencing an unpleasant technical problem. Several users have reported COD: Warzone crashes on PC, prompting the development team to investigate the issue. From the pages of your official Twitter account, Activision ‘s support service makes it known that it is dedicating its energies to solving the problem.

In order to identify it more quickly and effectively, the software house suggests interested players fill in a special form. Reachable via the Tweet that you find at the bottom, the latter, available in Italian, requires the insertion of standard data, such as the geographical area of ​​belonging, the platform used, the error code found and the circumstances in which we encountered the problem.

Pending any updates, we report that the players who ventured into the battle royale have made strange sightings in the COD: Warzone map, with the possibility of interacting with laptops, telephones and secret bunkers. Finally, remember that the development team has already anticipated that it plans to expand Call of Duty: Warzone.