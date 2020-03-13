Cleo wears a slit look and receives praise from fans: “What a woman”

Actress left fans speechless with the click

Cleo made her Instagram followers fall in love with a sequence of clicks she shared on her profile.

In the photos, the actress and singer posed with a stunning look, with a generous slit. “I don’t use fantasy, I just do it!”, She joked in the caption.

Always a success on social networks, the celebrity’s publication reached more than 300 thousand likes. Check out:

“What woman is this?” I asked a follower in the comments, admired. “Divando as usual!” Said another. “It’s beautiful anyway,” said a third person.