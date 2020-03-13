BORDERLANDS 3 ARRIVES TODAY ON STEAM AND IS DISCOUNTED BY 50% AT LAUNCH

Released last September, Borderlands 3 was available to date on PC only through Epic Games Store, the exclusive time agreement signed by Epic and 2K Games, however, has expired and the Gearbox game now also arrives on Steam.

To celebrate the launch on the Valve platform, Borderlands 3 is on offer until March 20, discounted by 50%, offer valid for all editions of the game. The Standard Edition, therefore, costs 29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, the Digital Deluxe Edition is sold for 39.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros while the Super Deluxe Edition can be purchased for 49.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros.

The latter is perhaps the edition that we recommend you most to buy as it includes in addition to the game also the Season Pass with four DLC (including Moxxi to conquer the Handsome Jackpot, already available for download) and various bonus contents: Skin weapon, pendant and grenade MOD Ass

stallion Retro Pack, Neon Pack, Gearbox Pack, Toy Weapons Pack, and MOD equipable XP and loot increase.