Anitta shares sequence of photos and fans react: “It looks like you’re scared”

Funkier caught the attention of fans on the web

Anitta left her fans delighted with a new sequence of photos from her shared trip on Instagram last Wednesday (11).

In clicks, the funkier appears showing the great shape while leaving the water with a stunning look. “I got the light”, she wrote in the caption. Check out the post:

The publication had more than 750 thousand likes and accumulated a shower of praise in the comments. “Guys, zoom in,” said one person. “Too wonderful,” said another follower. “It looks like you’re scared,” joked a third follower.

