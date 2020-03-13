Anitta poses very fully in a paradisiacal setting and charms fans: “Goddess in paradise”

The singer drew sighs from her followers

Anitta keeps showing her followers that she is enjoying her vacation to the fullest.

The muse posted on Thursday (12) another breathtaking click in the Maldives Islands, where she appears in a setting so beautiful that it doesn’t seem real, lying in a hammock under a palm tree and with crystal clear waters around it. Seriously, very ryca, right?

The muse’s good form drew the attention of her followers, who, despite being a speck in the photo, Anitta still showed a little belly that was well healed.

The publication received more than 370 thousand likes and the followers did not spare praise for the singer.

“If I sit there, the coconut tree breaks in half, I’m sure,” joked a follower. “Goddess in paradise”, praised a second. “This woman is beautiful and rich,” wrote a third.