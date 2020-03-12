THE WITCHER 4: THE GAME WILL NOT BE A SEQUEL TO THE WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT

According to a report by Eurogamer Poland, the development of the new The Witcher will start after the end of the works on Cyberpunk 2077, other interesting details now emerge on this project destined to see the light in the coming years.

According to the translation made by PSU, the President of CD Projekt Adam Kiciński would have clarified how the new game in the series will not be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and for this reason, it will not be titled The Witcher 4, although it will still retain a recall to the series in the name.

The idea is to explore new stories in the universe of The Witcher, the Polish studio will work from now on exclusively on its two flagship franchises: a team is finishing work on Cyberpunk 2077 and will soon move on to the multiplayer experience of the game, a second group is instead engaged on the new The Witcher, still in the concept and pre-production phase.

No launch window has been provided regarding the release of the game but at this point, we can expect a publication on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, although it is far too early to speculate on the reference platforms.