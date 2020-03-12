THE WITCHER 4: RELATIONS BETWEEN CD PROJEKT AND ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI HAVE IMPROVED

After years of stormy relationships due to the transfer of The Witcher’s rights to CD Projekt, the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski seems to have reopened the dialogue with the development studio, at least as reported by Eurogamer Poland.

The story is known, in 2005 Andrzej Sapkowski had sold the rights of his novels (The Witcher, in fact) to CD Projekt RED for the production of a video game, however, it seems that the agreement did not apply to further sequels or other projects and for this Sapkowski won a lawsuit and received substantial financial compensation. After years of open struggle, the two sides are now on good terms as confirmed by Adam Kiciński, President and CEO of the CD Projekt group.

It is not clear if the writer will take part in the development of The Witcher 4 or if he will contribute in any way to this new game as a supervisor or in other roles, however, Kiciński wanted to reiterate how ” relations with Andrzej Sapkowski are currently solid, decidedly changed compared to the past “as evidence of how collaboration can not be excluded a priori.

The Witcher series is enjoying an extremely lucky moment thanks to the success of the Netflix series that has pushed the franchise to new heights, greatly expanding the audience interested in the saga.