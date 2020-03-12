SAINTS ROW THE THIRD REMASTERED COMING TO PS4 AND XBOX ONE?

GameFly has added to its price lists Saints Row The Third Remastered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a title never officially announced by Deep Silver and THQ Nordic. After being released on Switch, will the game also come out on Sony and Microsoft consoles?

The launch date is set for May 7, in which case an official announcement may be expected shortly. Saints Row The Third was released back in 2011 on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, a re-release has been available since last year on Nintendo Switch, this could be used as a porting base for PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The Saints Row series has stopped since 2015, the year of publication of Saints Row IV Re-Elected (remastered of Saints Row 4 released in 2013) and of the spin-off Gat Out of Hell. THQ Nordic has promised news on Saints Row 5 in 2020, to date, however, no announcement has arrived on this project. In recent years, the company has tried to expand the franchise with Agents of Mayhem, a game set in the same narrative universe, but the title has not met with the success hoped for by the publisher.