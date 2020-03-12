Sabrina Sato poses an unusual pose in her new program and shocks: “Look at the zoom”

The presenter said something

On Tuesday night (09), Sabrina Sato gaped at her Instagram.

The brunette posted a click to promote her newest program but drew attention for the unusual pose in a stunning and jeans look. In the caption, she sold her fish: “Domingo has # MadeInJapão on our @domingoshow”.

The publication received more than 116 thousand likes and the followers were delighted with the elasticity of the presenter.

“Let them fight,” commented a follower. “Beauty beating”, praised a second. “Take that front kick,” joked a third.