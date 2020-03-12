POKÉMON GO, CORONAVIRUS AND ITALY: UPDATES ON THE MARCH SPECIALS

As is well known, due to the problems raised by the spread of the Coronavirus, several special Pokémon GO events scheduled for the month of March have been suspended.

Now, the development team wanted to send a message to all the Pokémon Trainers present in Italy. Hoping that ” Pokémon GO can continue to bring small moments of joy to daily activities “, Niantic has decided to extend and expand some bonuses within the mobile title. In particular, until March 19, players will be able to take advantage of a double effect for Incense and the free release of Lega Lotte GO, with the possibility of encountering rare, Legendary or Mythical Pokémon.

Added to this is the software house’s commitment to organizing events in ItalyRaids dedicated to Darkrai and the altered form of Giratina in the near future. Further updates on the activities that will take place in-game during the month of March, Niantic promises prompt dissemination of all the necessary information shortly.

Waiting for more details, we report that the development team recently released the teaser for a new mythical Pokémon arriving within Pokémon GO. In particular, the game’s social channels have published the image of two mysterious footprints imprinted in the rock.