Perlla posts video working out and followers go crazy: “She’s a hot plate”

The singer squandered health at the gym

On Tuesday night (10), Perlla drew sighs from her Instagram followers.

After losing 20 kilos, the brunette posted another video of her routine workouts from her new fitness life, where she praised her personal trainer and displayed her good shape during a leg workout, wearing a fair and white look that left nothing to the imagination. of the fans.

In the caption, she wrote: “Do you know that person who is a hot plate + we can’t live without? @prof_carladynamus. Hello @treinadornaja, I stuck. My couple. || LOOK @onix_rio ”.

The video accumulated more than 30 thousand views and the followers were impressed with Perlla’s performance.

“This crush,” joked a follower. “This shape is top”, praised a second. “Secure this negative,” commented a third, praising her good form.