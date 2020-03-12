Mel Maia shows tattoo in new photo and shares opinions: “So new for this”

The 15-year-old actress is taking on the internet

Mel Maia left her more than 7 million followers on Instagram impressed with a photo shared last Tuesday night (10).

Following two clicks, the 15-year-old actress posed wearing a cool look, leaving her new tattoo on display. “Loving my new tattoo and my new look ❤️”, she wrote in the post caption.

In the comments, Mel Maia’s followers went crazy. “My kitten, I love you ❤️”, typed João Pedro, her boyfriend. “No-fault at all,” said one fan. “Whoever thinks she’s perfect, breathes✨”, joked a third person. “So new for this”, a follower commented on the actress’ tattoo.