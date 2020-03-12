MEDIAWORLD FOR TODAY ONLY: PC GAMING DISCOUNTS AND MONITORS ON OFFER

The selection of Mediaworld offers only for today presents a series of discounts for the Console and PC Gaming category, with three items in promotion at a discounted price until 23:59 on Thursday 12 March.

Among the discounted products we point out the HP 24x Gaming monitor proposed at 179.99 euros instead of 239.99 euros, the gaming monitor with HP Omen X Emperium 65 soundbar kit at 2.999 euros and the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin 8RF-083 gaming notebook at 1,599 euros instead of 1,999 euros. as per the price list. The offers shown are valid only for today and exclusively online on the Mediaworld website and not in physical stores.