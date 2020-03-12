Larissa Manoela declares to her boyfriend on the beach: “My favorite carioca”

Joginder Mishra
The couple drew sighs from followers on social media

Larissa Manoela used her Instagram this past Tuesday (10th) to share a photo with Leo Cidade, her boyfriend, and take the chance to declare herself.

At the click, the two posed together in a spontaneous moment on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. “I enjoy Rio with my favorite carioca 💙 Life is so cool with you”, she wrote in the caption. Check out the post:

Curto o Rio com meu carioca preferido 💙 A vida é tão maneira com você @leocidade ✨

“It makes me so good ❤️”, she replied in a comment. “How perfect, my couple ♥ ️😍”, said a follower. “I love a couple 🌻,” agreed another person.

