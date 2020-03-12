Juliana Caetano makes fans crazy by biting her tongue

As usual, the singer drove fans crazy

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, made her followers go crazy on social media by posting a photo in which she appears with her cap behind and a deep bikini.

“Hi? Anyone there? ”Asked the celebrity in the caption of the publication.

The photo had more than 42 thousand likes on social networks.

“This language makes everyone crazy, I’m sure”, commented an internet user. “Woman of heaven, don’t do this to me in the middle of the fourth”, pointed out another. “So we can’t take it,” said a third.