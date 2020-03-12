Juju Salimeni appears with a different look and detail draws attention: “Garbage bag?”

The followers let nothing go unnoticed

On Tuesday night (10), Juju Salimeni spoke on social media.

The muse posted a preview of her costume chosen for the interview on the program “The Night with Danilo Gentili” and despite being super full of the post and sporting an enviable good shape, what really caught the attention of the internet users was the fact of the fabric of the look like a black trash bag.

The publication received more than 52,000 likes and the comments were hilarious.

“Juju is even full of garbage bags,” commented one follower. “I looked quickly and thought that the clothes were made of a black garbage bag”, joked a second. “This woman is stunning in any way”, praised a third.