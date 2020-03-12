HARRY POTTER RPG: DID WARNER BROS HAVE A REVEAL AT E3 2020?

With E3 2020 canceled for Coronavirus, there is (and will continue to emerge) background and details regarding the plans of the main publishers. Warner Bros was planning a presentation of the new Batman … but not only, apparently.

According to some rumors, the American publisher’s E3 lineup should have included a new game of Rocksteady (probably based on the DC Universe, as some rumors would like), WB Montreal’s Batman Arkham and the mysterious Harry Potter RPG of Avalanche Software, never officially announced but leaked already at the end of 2018 and apparently destined to see the light on PC and Next-Gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We use the conditional because the situation is not clear and what is reported is only the result of rumor, we do not know at the moment if WB will present these games with a special digital event or if the announcement will be postponed to other occasions, perhaps at the Gamescom in August or at The Game Awards in December.

For some time there has been talked about this interesting project and recently various sources have suggested an imminent announcement for the new game of Harry Potter, all is currently silent by the developers and publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment: will we know more in the coming weeks?