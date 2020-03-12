Gracyanne Barbosa posts an unusual video and gives us something to say: “She shines”

The muse put the corpão to play

On Tuesday night (10), Gracyanne Barbosa broke the internet with a different post.

The fitness muse posted a very unusual video, where she took a “tour” from the bottom up in her healed body, sporting a white outfit and several golden chains, not to mention the ryco glasses she displayed in the publication. Netizens were maddened by the brunette’s healed belly and her sensational and enviable tan.

In the caption, Gracyanne wrote in full: “Rise and Shine # ReallyQuandoTáDif difficult”.

The publication received more than 67 thousand likes and the followers devastated in the comments.

“It already shines naturally, this effect is matte near it”, praised a follower. “It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger”, joked a second. “The mother of marimbas”, wrote a third, with humor.