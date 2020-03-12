GOD OF WAR ON PC? CORY BARLOG REPLIES WITH A THOUGHTFUL LOOK

Anticipated by the succession of various rumors, during the day of Tuesday 10 March, the announcement of the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, exclusive PlayStation 4 developed by the Guerrilla Games team, arrived.

The news thus marks the loss of status of exclusivity for the adventures of Aloy, now close to crossing the borders of the flagship of Sony to land on PC. Following the official confirmation of the news, some gamers, quite predictably, wondered if other productions available only on PlayStation 4 could in future arrive on the platform.

Curiosity prompted a fan to directly question Santa Monica Studios and Cory Barlog about a possible PC version of God of War. Always quite available to interact with the community, the Game Director replied to the question through his official Twitter account. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, however, the answer came in the form of a simple emoticon with a thoughtful gaze: very little to feed the hopes of a porting of the title.

In this regard, we report the words of Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, who recently said that Horizon: Zero Dawn was a particular case and that support for dedicated hardware remains the main focus.