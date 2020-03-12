GENSHIN IMPACT: NEW GAMEPLAY TRAILER FOR THE OPENWORLD INSPIRED BY ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD

As the launch of the Closed Beta of Genshin Impact approaches, the development team offers the public a new video dedicated to the interesting open world inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The unreleased footage accompanies us to discover Liyue, one of the areas that will populate the universe of Tivat. With oriental atmospheres, among bamboo forests, waterfalls, and towns with Chinese-style architecture, the area is officially presented in the video that you find available at the opening of this news. The developers of MiHoYo also take advantage of the opportunity to show in passing some new types of enemies and new characters that we will find in the Action RPG: what do you think?

Currently, Genshin Impact is still without a precise publication date, but the publication is expected for a generic spring 2020. Waiting to find out more details about it, we point out that the game has recently returned to show itself at the PAX East, during which a demo of Genshin Impact was presented.