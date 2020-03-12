Geisy Arruda shows paradise in Ceará and celebrates: “I arrived”

The singer showed more details of her vacation

Geisy Arruda released on her Instagram more details of her accommodation in Lagoa do Paraíso, Ceará, and left the fans in love on social networks.

“I arrived in Paradise…”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“Is there silicone or is it natural?” Asked a fan. “So big it’s spreading out”, joked one more. “Heaven is you, Geisy,” pointed out a third.

Recently, Geisy appeared wearing a look with a great strategic cut that left her good shape in evidence. The tweet had more than a thousand likes and accumulated a shower of praise in the responses.