Geisy Arruda poses well at ease in a new photo and drives followers crazy

The muse left the crowd in love on the timeline

Geisy Arruda never tires of provoking her followers on social networks. Last Tuesday night, the muse used her Twitter to share a new photo with her fans.

At the click, she appears wearing a look with a great strategic cut that left her good shape in evidence. The tweet had over a thousand likes and accumulated a shower of praise in the responses. Check out the image:

“You appeal,” joked a follower. “Very princess,” said another. “Too wonderful,” typed the third person.