FIFA 20 IS UPDATED WITH THE 1.17 PATCH: HERE ARE THE NEWS

Electronic Arts have released the FIFA 20 Title Update 13 which updates the game to version 1.17, the update is currently available on PC and will soon also arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Among the main new features, we find some changes to the control system now made more responsive, better precision in indicating the ping of the opponents, reduced shooting sensitivity and the update of various uniforms and kits of players and teams. The patch also fixes various bugs and technical problems while improving the overall stability of the game.

The previous 1.16 update introduced the Copa Libertadores in FIFA 20 with moderate success, this new competition has been well received by the community that has long been demanding it. EA Sports is continuing to improve the game pending the reveal of FIFA 21, not yet announced but indicatively scheduled for the end of spring, the FIFA eSport sector is instead put to the test by the coronavirus emergency with numerous events and tournaments suspended up to new order.

Recall that the patch 1.17 is available for the moment only on PC, the arrival on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is probably expected during the week today or at the latest at the beginning of the next.