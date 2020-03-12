Ex-BBB Carol Peixinho rocks the photo of the look of the day: “Sustain the look”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Former BBB Carol Peixinho left her followers impressed with a shared click on her Instagram profile on Wednesday (11).

In the photo, she showed the look of the day: a basic black blouse and jeans, with a jacket thrown over her shoulder. “If the gift looks at you, keep your eyes on it !!!”, she wrote in the caption. Check out the post:

Se o presente te encarar, sustente o olhar!!!

A post shared by 🐠 Carol Peixinho 🐠 (@carolpeixinho) on

“Always rocking 💙,” commented one person in the publication. “Wonderful 😚”, agreed on another. “How not to love? 😍 ”, asked a third follower.

